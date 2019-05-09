Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Free People is Using Nylon Made from Waste for its Activewear

Avatar

Retail brand Free People recently announced three activewear styles made from ECONYL, a sustainable yarn developed in Italy. ECONYL is a 100% regenerated nylon fiber made with discarded waste collected from landfills and oceans (fishing nets and fabric scraps). ECONYL allows new products to be made without ever revisiting new resources.

The material is created in three steps: first, waste is salvaged from landfills and oceans all over the world, then sorted and cleaned to recover as much nylon as possible. After, through a regeneration process, the nylon waste is recycled right back to its original purity. The nylon is then processed into textile yarn for cutting-edge activewear styles, like Free People’s very own trio of eco-friendly styles. For every 10,000 tons of ECONYL raw material, 70,000 barrels of crude oil are saved, and 57,100 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions are avoided. It reduces the global warming impact of nylon by up to 80% compared with the material from oil.

Free People Movement is excited to add these new styles to the collection just in time for spring. The brand is celebrating the launch by donating 1% of all Movement purchases to non-profit partner Girls Inc. Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy.

The collection features a sports bra, long-sleeve top and a pair of leggings.

The 4th Annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference takes place May 13 – 15, 2019 in Denver. Learn more here.

 

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Transitioning to a Cloud-based Platform
Sponsored By:
Wildnoteapp
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Is Energy-From-Waste Worse Than Coal?
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards 2017
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader

Latest Products

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

Environmental & Material Management Consulting

We offer a wide range of professional and consulting services from customized recycling programs to liability and risk protection programs.

Ar ...

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Fo …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acqu …

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »