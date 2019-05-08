Lost your password?
IBM and Sustainable Shrimp Partnership Use Blockchain to Combat Food Fraud

The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) recently announced it has joined the Food Trust ecosystem, which will help provide traceability of SSP shrimp from farm to fork. The platform will use blockchain technology to deliver greater accountability and transparency to customers and consumers for every element of SSP’s premium Ecuadorian farmed shrimp production and journey to the consumer plate.

Food fraud is on the rise. With complex supply systems, and a global lack of transparency we are seeing too many examples of mislabeling and poor-quality products entering the marketplace,” said Jose Antonio Camposano, Executive President of the National Chamber of Aquaculture of Ecuador. “By using blockchain technology we can provide complete traceability on our products and our practices – for the first time, consumers can have complete trust and assurance on what they are buying.”

As part of the Food Trust ecosystem, SSP’s members, which comprise responsible shrimp producers based in Ecuador, will enter data about how the shrimp is produced onto the blockchain. Ultimately, retailers around the world will be able to see this data and trace it in every stage so that they can ensure the quality of the shrimp they are selling to consumers. SSP plans to enable consumer access via an app, enabling individuals to view provenance data about the shrimp they buy.

Food Trust enables real-time, end-to-end and immutable traceability data of a food product to verify supply chain history; and can also provide verification of the shrimp’s SSP qualification, including confirmation it is zero antibiotic approved and certified to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Standard. Food Trust provides a secured platform to which data can be uploaded and shared and can help verify the authenticity of product claims. The technology will be accessible to buyers, retailers and consumers, and allow permissioned parties to have visibility into key product information.

With the introduction of this blockchain technology, SSP shrimp will be the first shrimp products on the IBM Food Trust solution.

The 4th Annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference takes place May 13 – 15, 2019 in Denver. Learn more here.

 

