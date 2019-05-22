Investment Firm Announces $1 Billion Toward Sustainable Solutions Fund

Generation Investment Management, a sustainable investment firm with approximately $22 billion of assets under management, has announced the close of its $1 billion Generation IM Sustainable Solutions Fund III. The new fund will seek to make to make meaningful minority investments of between $50 and $150 million in innovative companies with high-growth potential, according to the management firm.

The Generation Sustainable Solutions Fund will focus on investments in growth-stage businesses with well-established technology and commercial traction in three areas:

Planetary health: low carbon solutions transforming mobility, food, energy and enterprise.

People health: enabling health outcomes and a lower-cost, accessible healthcare system.

Financial inclusion: supporting access to finance and an equitable future of work.

The first two investments in Generation’s Sustainable Solutions Fund have been SOPHiA GENETICS, a company leveraging its expertise in life sciences and computing to democratize data driven medicine, and Andela, the engineering-as-a-service business enabling fast growing global enterprises to access Africa’s top software engineering talent.

The fund builds on Generation Investment Management’s global investment platform, which is based on a robust research methodology, a long-term view and differentiated insight into what sustainable organizations require to effectively accelerate market adoption.