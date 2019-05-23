Loop Circular Shopping System Pilot Begins in the United States

The Loop circular shopping system officially launched a pilot program this week for the Mid-Atlantic region. First introduced in January at the World Economic Forum and spearheaded by TerraCycle, the new delivery service has support from major brands including Procter & Gamble, Unilever, PepsiCo, Nestlé, and UPS.

In addition to kicking off the pilot in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Washington, DC, Loop announced that the Kroger Company and Walgreens became founding retailers for the system in the United States.

“Innovative collaborations with partners like Loop are critical to solving the complex issue of reducing single-use plastics,” said Lauren Brindley, Walgreens group vice president of beauty and personal care.

For Kroger, Loop aligns with the grocery retailer’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative. “As the exclusive grocery retail partner for Loop in the United States, Kroger is taking another big step toward a world with zero waste,” said Jessica Adelman, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs.

The system works by allowing consumers to place orders online through the Loop store, Kroger, or Walgreens. UPS delivers the products in a durable, reusable shipping tote rather than a box. Goods come in durable, reusable, or completely recyclable packaging.

Empty containers go back in the tote, which then gets picked up. Loop cleans the packaging using technology to ensure that it can be safely reused. The service can then replenish products promptly, according to TerraCycle.

Starting this month, the following companies are on Loop: Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Nestlé, PepsiCo, the Clorox Company, the Body Shop, Colgate-Palmolive, Greenhouse, Preserve, Teva Deli, Nature’s Path, Burlap & Barrel, RB, Reinberger Nut Butter, Soapply, Melanin Essentials, International Harvest, Purely Elizabeth, SC Johnson, the Honest Company, WellPet, Bilal’s EasyKale, Arbor Teas, and Ecos.

Besides the pilot launch, Loop also formed a partnership with real estate company Brookfield Properties to offer the shopping platform to Brookfield Place employees in Manhattan, and then to residents of the One Blue Slip building at Greenpoint Landing in Brooklyn.

“Loop was designed from the ground up to reinvent the way we consume by leveraging the sustainable, circular milkman model of yesterday with the convenience of e-commerce,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Loop and TerraCycle.