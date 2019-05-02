Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Maine Bans Polystyrene Food Containers from Businesses

Alyssa Danigelis
Maine Bans Polystyrene Food Containers from Businesses
(Photo Credit: Romana Klee, Flickr Creative Commons)

Maine became the first state in the nation to ban polystyrene food and beverage containers. The new law prohibits the sale or distribution of these disposable containers starting January 1, 2020.

Polystyrene containers, which include the trademarked Styrofoam brand, are a significant contributor to environmental plastics pollution, Maine Governor Janet Mills’ office said.

“Due to their light weight, they are easily windblown during waste handling processes. They then break down into microplastics, carrying toxins when ingested by wildlife where they eventually make their way into the nation’s food supply,” her office said. Mills added that polystyrene cannot be recycled like other products, which is why several municipalities across the state had already taken steps to ban it.

The law applies to service ware that includes containers, bowls, plates, trays, cartons, cups, sleeves, and stirrers. There are some exemptions for food establishments, however. One is in an emergency for the “immediate preservation of public health or safety.” Another applies to containers that customers bring to the establishment. A third exemption involves containers that the business purchased prepackaged at wholesale.

Once the ban in Maine goes into effect next year, a violation will be subject to a fine with a maximum of $100, according to the bill’s amendments.

“This legislation will create consistency for businesses that operate in multiple municipalities, provide ample time to adjust to the change, promote sustainable Maine-made alternative containers, and take an important step forward in protecting our environment,” Mills said when she signed the bill into law.

The Associated Press reported that Maryland’s legislature also approved bills to ban polystyrene last month, but whether the Republican Governor Larry Hogan will sign the legislation remains unclear.

Our 4th Annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference is coming up May 13 – 15, 2019 in Denver. If you haven’t already, register to attend here.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Transitioning to a Cloud-based Platform
Sponsored By:
Wildnoteapp
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Is Energy-From-Waste Worse Than Coal?
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards 2017
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader

Latest Products

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

Environmental & Material Management Consulting

We offer a wide range of professional and consulting services from customized recycling programs to liability and risk protection programs.

Ar ...

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Fo …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acqu …

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »