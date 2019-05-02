Maine Becomes First State to Ban Styrofoam

Yesterday, Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills signed a bill banning single-use food and drink containers made from polystyrene foam, also known as Styrofoam. Maine is the first state to enact such legislation. The ban takes effect in 2021.

The use of Styrofoam has been scrutinized more and more over the past several years. In fact, TemperPack, a manufacturer of sustainable packaging products, recently closed on $22.5 million Series B financing to advance its goal of taking on the single-use plastics market and “reducing the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills,” the company says.

TemperPack’s packaging products aim to replace single-use plastics such as Styrofoam. Its products are created using proprietary, bio-based materials, and the company’s rapid growth has continued even as the use of unsustainable packaging – driven by the rise of e-commerce food and life science cold chain logistics – has increased.

And in May 2018, ButcherBox, a delivery service for sustainably-raised meat products, announced it would begin delivering packages in new environmentally friendly thermal packaging that is recyclable, compostable, and keeps products frozen appropriately, the company announced. The company signed a $10 million packaging deal with Vericooler and plans to use the thermal cooler in deliveries to customers in its Western region immediately; the company plans to ship out of the eastern region operations in the near future.

Maine is not the first state to contemplate banning the plastic. According to the Associated Press, Oregon, Vermont and Connecticut are also considering banning the containers, and dozens of cities from Berkeley, California, to New York City have already passed their own bans, some of which date back to the late 1980s. Several companies such as Dunkin’ and McDonald’s have also pledged to or have already eliminated foam cups.

