Microgrids 201: Integrating renewables and battery storage into your power solutions

This presentation is designed to educate energy professionals (CSEs, owners, distributed energy managers) regarding microgrid and distributed generation projects incorporating battery storage with multiple energy sources including renewables. During this webcast, the presenter(s) will discuss the unique benefits and challenges of incorporating battery storage solutions into a microgrid, and provide real-world examples of successful projects including lessons learned and best practices identified.

Learning objectives:

  • Introduction to energy storage solutions.
  • Understanding of common benefits and challenges of energy storage.
  • Examples of successful, real-world installations.
  • Identification of lessons learned and best practices for successful energy storage.

Speakers
Tom Drake
Regional Sales Manager
MTU Onsite Energy

Tom Drake is a regional sales manager for gas power systems at MTU Onsite Energy where he handles continuous gas sales in North America. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania and has 12 years of experience in the power generation industry. Follow him on Twitter and connect with him on LinkedIn.

Brian Ponstein
Regional Sales Engineer
MTU Onsite Energy

Brian Ponstein is a regional sales engineer at MTU Onsite Energy who is responsible for sales engineering for half of the United States and all of Canada. He holds a bachelor’s degree in heavy equipment service engineering and master’s degree in business administration from Ferris State University. Brian brings over 11 years of experience to the company. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

