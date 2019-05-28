Microgrids 301: Tying multiple power systems together with intelligent controls

This presentation is designed to educate energy professionals (CSEs, owners, distributed energy managers) regarding microgrid and distributed generation projects utilizing intelligent control systems. The presenter(s) will discuss consideration factors commonly used to evaluate intelligent automation systems, including monitoring and power resource control capabilities, and impact on system reliability and sustainability. During this webcast, the presenter(s) will also highlight the benefits of digital simulation capabilities, in which real-world applications are modeled and analyzed to determine the most economic deployment of energy producing assets.
Learning objectives:
- Introduction to intelligent automation systems
- Understanding of common consideration factors including monitoring and power resource control capability, and system impact on reliability and sustainability
- Benefits of digital simulations to model real-world applications and determine optimal configuration of energy producing assets.
Regional Sales Manager
MTU America
Tom Drake is a regional sales manager for gas power systems at MTU America where he handles continuous gas sales in North America. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania and has 12 years of experience in the power generation industry. Follow him on Twitter and connect with him on LinkedIn.
Sr. Sales Engineer
MTU America
Christian Mueller is a senior sales engineer at MTU America who is responsible for engineering and sales support for the MTU gas power systems product line in North America for CHP, biogas and continuous power generation applications up to 2MW. He holds a degree in industrial engineering from the Technical University in Berlin, Germany. Christian brings seven years of power generation experience to the company.