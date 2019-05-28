Microgrids 301: Tying multiple power systems together with intelligent controls

This presentation is designed to educate energy professionals (CSEs, owners, distributed energy managers) regarding microgrid and distributed generation projects utilizing intelligent control systems. The presenter(s) will discuss consideration factors commonly used to evaluate intelligent automation systems, including monitoring and power resource control capabilities, and impact on system reliability and sustainability. During this webcast, the presenter(s) will also highlight the benefits of digital simulation capabilities, in which real-world applications are modeled and analyzed to determine the most economic deployment of energy producing assets.

Learning objectives: Introduction to intelligent automation systems

Understanding of common consideration factors including monitoring and power resource control capability, and system impact on reliability and sustainability

Benefits of digital simulations to model real-world applications and determine optimal configuration of energy producing assets. Speakers