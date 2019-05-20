Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Plant-Based Food Movement Gaining Huge Momentum

Avatar

Investment is going into plant-based foods from large operators looking to capitalize on the veganism trend and surging demand for sustainable foods. And according to Ecovia Intelligence, 2019 will be the year that plant-based products become mainstream in the food industry.

In the UK, Pret A Manger is planning to buy its rival Eat and convert the chain’s 94 sandwich stores into vegetarian outlets. Pret A Manger already operates four Veggie Pret outlets in its portfolio of 400 stores. It plans to expand the operation because of high demand for plant-based meals.

Fast-food operators are also investing in meatless products. McDonald’s recently launched the Big Vegan TS, a vegan burger, in the German market. The fast-food chain has already been selling its McVegan burger in Nordic countries. Burger King has launched a meatless Whopper in the US market. Chick-fil-A is also exploring vegan options, while Taco Bell has introduced vegan tacos at selected London outlets this month.

Nestlé, the world’s largest food company, has recently launched its Garden Gourmet Incredible Burger in Europe. Made from soya and what protein, it uses vegetable extracts to give the burger a meaty texture. It is planning to launch the meatless burger under the Sweet Earth brand in the US later this year. America’s largest meat company, Tyson Foods, is also preparing to launch its first meat-free product.

Plant-based food companies, such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are also receiving investment to help them scale production and keep up with demand. Beyond Meat floated its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange last week, while Impossible Foods has just raised $300 million from its latest financing round.

VBites, one of the pioneers of plant-based foods in the UK, is also riding the sustainable food wave. Established in 1993, the Northamptonshire-based company now has 140 meat-free, dairy-free and fish-free products, and exports to 24 countries. VBites recently announced the acquisition of its third factory in Newcastle. It has also invested in related vegan businesses, such as Onist and One Planet Pizza.

 

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Transitioning to a Cloud-based Platform
Sponsored By:
Wildnoteapp
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Is Energy-From-Waste Worse Than Coal?
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards 2017
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader

Latest Products

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

Environmental & Material Management Consulting

We offer a wide range of professional and consulting services from customized recycling programs to liability and risk protection programs.

Ar ...

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Fo …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acqu …

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »