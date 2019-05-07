Lost your password?
Product Announcement: Living Walls that Cut CO2 by GSky Plant Systems

(Image courtesy of Gsky Plant Systems.)

GSky Plant Systems, Inc., a company that designs and produces interior and exterior green walls, has introduced the Versa Wall XT system, an exterior living wall alternative to pre-grown panels. Unlike the pre-planted panels most exterior green walls on the market rely on, each Versa Wall XT features one-gallon potted plants in lightweight trays, so full-grown plants can be swapped in quickly and cleanly. This system can be a seasonal alternative in colder climates where plants can be removed for the winter or replaced entirely in the spring.

Built on the same proprietary design as the indoor Versa Wall, the Versa Wall XT features a unique modular design for quick and easy installation and simplified maintenance – and does not require wait time for growth like pre-grown walls do. According to GSky Plant Systems, it is easy to change out individual plants, or exchange a whole wall of plants when seasons change. The Versa Wall XT can be used in shopping malls, corporate and academic campuses, hotels, airports and more.

Featuring patented vertical irrigation technology, the Versa Wall XT system cuts water waste, prevents oversaturation, and boosts cost efficiency by automatically running a timed gravity-based irrigation cycle two to three times per week, while other walls on the market may run several cycles each day. Completely customizable with plants local to the installation site, the Versa Wall XT enlivens façades, cleans the air, shapes the acoustic environment, and combats the dangerous heat island effect in cities.

Clients include Proctor & Gamble, Vancouver’s Simon Frazier University, and Europe’s largest shopping center at Westfield Mall (London, UK).

The 4th Annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference takes place May 13 – 15, 2019 in Denver. Learn more here.

 

