Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Solving 3 Common Challenges to Earning Demand Response Payments with Backup Generators

Avatar

Organizations with backup generators can earn substantial payments through demand response (DR) programs, which compensate commercial and industrial energy consumers for their ability to reduce electric demand at times when the grid is under duress.

With a backup generator, these organizations can earn DR payments by reducing consumption from the grid without shutting down energy-intensive equipment in their facilities.

However, many of these organizations miss out on this opportunity due to three common challenges, and often lack the capital or resources to make the generator equipment upgrades needed to resolve them.

Join us on Wednesday, June 5, for a live 30-minute webinar that will discuss the financing options to help these organizations:

– Comply with regulatory standards to qualify for DR participation
– Increase a generator’s connected load and DR earnings potential
– Transfer their facility’s load on and off their generator seamlessly without disrupting access to power

Click Here To Register

Speakers

Marty Griffith
Regional Sales Manager
Enel X North America

As a passionate energy professional with extensive experience in flexibility solutions, software-enabled energy efficiency, renewable energy, energy procurement, and distributed energy resources, Marty leads Enel X North America’s customer recruitment team responsible for evaluating backup generation upgrade projects and demand response strategies in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Texas. Marty has been working in energy management since 2009 and has an MBA from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

 

Kevin Borden
Senior Manager
Product Marketing, Enel X North America

Kevin Borden brings more than 10 years of experience in product management and marketing of distributed energy resources and energy management services. He is responsible for defining and promoting Enel X North America’s energy services across North America, including demand response and distributed energy resources. Prior to joining Enel X, Kevin led customer-centric product innovation efforts at Emerson and Yingli Solar, where his responsibilities involved product development, market research, project finance, and competitive analysis. Kevin holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Transitioning to a Cloud-based Platform
Sponsored By:
Wildnoteapp
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Is Energy-From-Waste Worse Than Coal?
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards 2017
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader

Latest Products

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

Environmental & Material Management Consulting

We offer a wide range of professional and consulting services from customized recycling programs to liability and risk protection programs.

Ar ...

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Fo …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acqu …

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »