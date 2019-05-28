Solving 3 Common Challenges to Earning Demand Response Payments with Backup Generators

Organizations with backup generators can earn substantial payments through demand response (DR) programs, which compensate commercial and industrial energy consumers for their ability to reduce electric demand at times when the grid is under duress.

With a backup generator, these organizations can earn DR payments by reducing consumption from the grid without shutting down energy-intensive equipment in their facilities.

However, many of these organizations miss out on this opportunity due to three common challenges, and often lack the capital or resources to make the generator equipment upgrades needed to resolve them.

Join us on Wednesday, June 5, for a live 30-minute webinar that will discuss the financing options to help these organizations:

– Comply with regulatory standards to qualify for DR participation

– Increase a generator’s connected load and DR earnings potential

– Transfer their facility’s load on and off their generator seamlessly without disrupting access to power

Click Here To Register

Speakers

Marty Griffith

Regional Sales Manager

Enel X North America

As a passionate energy professional with extensive experience in flexibility solutions, software-enabled energy efficiency, renewable energy, energy procurement, and distributed energy resources, Marty leads Enel X North America’s customer recruitment team responsible for evaluating backup generation upgrade projects and demand response strategies in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Texas. Marty has been working in energy management since 2009 and has an MBA from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

Kevin Borden

Senior Manager

Product Marketing, Enel X North America

Kevin Borden brings more than 10 years of experience in product management and marketing of distributed energy resources and energy management services. He is responsible for defining and promoting Enel X North America’s energy services across North America, including demand response and distributed energy resources. Prior to joining Enel X, Kevin led customer-centric product innovation efforts at Emerson and Yingli Solar, where his responsibilities involved product development, market research, project finance, and competitive analysis. Kevin holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management.