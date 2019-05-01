Tupperware Begins Use of Polymers from Recycled Material

Tupperware Brands Corporation, a maker of food preparation, storage and serving solutions, today announced its collaboration with SABIC, a petrochemical company and long-term supplier of Tupperware Brands, for the introduction of certified circular polymers into its product offerings. This collaboration with SABIC highlights the shared commitment by both companies to advance a more circular economy, where plastic waste and materials are used, reused and repurposed to continue their lifecycle.

Starting in the summer of 2019, Tupperware will begin introducing the certified circular polymers in new products that aid in the reduction of single-use plastic products, including a portable reusable straw and an on-the-go coffee cup.

