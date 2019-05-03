VF Corporation Signs UN Climate Change’s Fashion Industry Charter

VF Corporation became the latest apparel company to sign the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action this week. The UN charter aligned with the Paris Agreement launched in December and now has more than 40 signatories.

The global apparel, footwear, and accessories company has nearly 70,000 associates and reports $12.4 billion in revenue. The North Face, Vans, Wrangler, Smartwool, JanSport, and Timberland are among VF Corporation’s brands.

During COP 24 in Poland, designer Stella McCarthy helped launch the new charter, which envisions that the fashion industry can achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Besides McCarthy, early signatories included Adidas, Burberry, Esprit, Guess, Gap Inc. Hugo Boss, H&M Group, Inditex, Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., Puma, PVH Corp., and Target.

In signing the charter, VF Corporation prioritizes commitments that include supporting the Paris Agreement goals, working toward fashion industry decarbonization drawing from Science Based Targets methodologies, pursuing energy efficiency and renewable energy measures, prioritizing low-carbon materials, and giving preference to low-carbon logistics.

Signatories also commit to 30% aggregate greenhouse gas emission reductions in Scope 1, 2, and 3 of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Standard by 2030 against a baseline of no earlier than 2015. Plus they agree to not install any new coal-fired boilers or other sources of coal-fired heat and power generation on sites within Tier one and Tier two by 2025 at the latest.

“As one of the largest companies in our industry, we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with our peers in the effort to pursue long-term, sustainable solutions to climate change,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s chairman, president, and CEO.

The company calls climate action a central pillar of their sustainability strategy. By 2025, VF Corporation aims to use 100% renewable energy in all their owned and operated facilities worldwide. Primary offices in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe are LEED Platinum or LEED Gold Certified. And their new Antwerp office has a BREEAM Excellent rating, according to the company.

In addition to the UN charter, VF Corporation is a signatory of the American Business Act on Climate Pledge and the We Are Still In movement.

