Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

VF Corporation Signs UN Climate Change’s Fashion Industry Charter

Alyssa Danigelis
VF Corporation Signs UN Climate Change’s Fashion Industry Charter
(Photo: Associates inspect products at VF Corporation’s garment manufacturing facility in Acanceh, Yucatan, Mexico. Credit: VF Corporation)

VF Corporation became the latest apparel company to sign the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action this week. The UN charter aligned with the Paris Agreement launched in December and now has more than 40 signatories.

The global apparel, footwear, and accessories company has nearly 70,000 associates and reports $12.4 billion in revenue. The North Face, Vans, Wrangler, Smartwool, JanSport, and Timberland are among VF Corporation’s brands.

During COP 24 in Poland, designer Stella McCarthy helped launch the new charter, which envisions that the fashion industry can achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Besides McCarthy, early signatories included Adidas, Burberry, Esprit, Guess, Gap Inc. Hugo Boss, H&M Group, Inditex, Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., Puma, PVH Corp., and Target.

In signing the charter, VF Corporation prioritizes commitments that include supporting the Paris Agreement goals, working toward fashion industry decarbonization drawing from Science Based Targets methodologies, pursuing energy efficiency and renewable energy measures, prioritizing low-carbon materials, and giving preference to low-carbon logistics.

Signatories also commit to 30% aggregate greenhouse gas emission reductions in Scope 1, 2, and 3 of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Standard by 2030 against a baseline of no earlier than 2015. Plus they agree to not install any new coal-fired boilers or other sources of coal-fired heat and power generation on sites within Tier one and Tier two by 2025 at the latest.

“As one of the largest companies in our industry, we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with our peers in the effort to pursue long-term, sustainable solutions to climate change,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s chairman, president, and CEO.

The company calls climate action a central pillar of their sustainability strategy. By 2025, VF Corporation aims to use 100% renewable energy in all their owned and operated facilities worldwide. Primary offices in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe are LEED Platinum or LEED Gold Certified. And their new Antwerp office has a BREEAM Excellent rating, according to the company.

In addition to the UN charter, VF Corporation is a signatory of the American Business Act on Climate Pledge and the We Are Still In movement.

Our 4th Annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference is coming up May 13 – 15, 2019 in Denver. If you haven’t already, register to attend here.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Transitioning to a Cloud-based Platform
Sponsored By:
Wildnoteapp
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Is Energy-From-Waste Worse Than Coal?
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards 2017
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader

Latest Products

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

Environmental & Material Management Consulting

We offer a wide range of professional and consulting services from customized recycling programs to liability and risk protection programs.

Ar ...

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Fo …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acqu …

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »