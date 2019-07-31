Accessing utility data is a crucial step towards achieving insight into your operations, managing and measuring your sustainability targets, and reducing costs. Data access alone, however, is not enough. It’s key to understand how best to manage, review, and report on your data from start to finish.
In this webinar, Urjanet and SustainIt will share the best practices you should follow, from initial planning to final execution, to ensure your EHS data is ready for liftoff.
Join our conversation to:
- Understand the key steps involved in planning utility data management
- Learn how to gain simple, actionable insights from your data
- See real life examples of successful utility data implementation
Speakers
Callum Rees
Strategic Account Manager
SustainIt
Callum has experience working closely with companies from all sectors, helping them understand their data and achieve their sustainability goals through the use of various software. Feel free to connect with him on LinkedIn
Tim Porter
Director of OEM & Partner Sales
Urjanet
Tim Porter has over 20 years of experience in sales and business development, specializing in technology and software. In his most recent position, Tim serves as Urjanet’s Global OEM & Partner Sales Director, managing a team responsible for building relationships with partners and expanding Urjanet into international markets.