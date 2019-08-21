21st Century Waste Management

Managing waste across your organization can be a daunting task, especially for companies with operations spread out across the globe or with numerous hazardous waste streams. Additionally, complex regulations, differing legal requirements across jurisdictions, and shrinking EHS budgets only add to the challenges and risks of managing various waste streams.
Join Cority’s Pam Bobbitt and Mauri Paz as they share their insights on:
- Challenges and risks companies face when it comes to managing waste,
- Changing regulatory landscape in the US and abroad, and
- Best practices and how to leverage technology to manage waste in the 21st century.
Vice President of Product Marketing
Cority
Pamala Bobbitt is Vice President of Product Marketing at Cority, where she is in charge of driving the go-to-market strategy and product vision for the company’s unified true Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. Pamala began her career as a field chemist specializing in hazardous waste management before becoming an EHS Manager for a leading automotive supplier. After spending over 15 years as an EHS professional in progressive roles across the pharmaceutical, chemical, and automotive industries, she leveraged her deep regulatory compliance expertise and passion for technology and entered the EHS software industry. Pamala has over a decade of industry experience working with prominent EHS software vendors, helping enterprises map complex business processes into successful technology programs that drive measurable outcomes.
PE, PMP, CEM, Environmental and Safety Product Manager
With over 14 years of experience in the field of EHS and EMIS program design and implementation management, Mauri has developed and implemented EMS systems, consulted for Fortune 1000 companies in matters of EHS, and implemented over six different EMIS platforms for several Fortune 1000 clients. He possesses a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from UCI, holds a Professional Engineer license in the State of California, a Project Management Professional certification from PMI, and is a Certified Energy Manager.