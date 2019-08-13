Dasani Commits to Making Bottles and Cans With 50% Recycled Material by 2030

Dasani recently announced a pipeline of sustainable packaging innovations in support of the Coca-Cola Company’s global “World Without Waste” goal to make its bottles and cans with an average of 50% recycled material by 2030. Updates to Dasani’s packaging line-up are designed to reduce plastic waste and increase the use of recycled and renewable materials in the United States, while ensuring that all Dasani bottles continue to be fully recyclable. New innovations include:

The debut of HybridBottle: The Coca-Cola Company’s first package in the United States to be made with a mix of up to 50% plant-based renewable and recycled PET material (PlantBottle and recycled PET plastic). This innovation builds on the company’s success with PlantBottle by adding recycled content alongside plant-based material to reduce the amount of virgin PET plastic used in the bottle (available nationally in 20-ounce bottles in mid-2020).

The expansion of package-less Dasani PureFill water dispensers with the addition of up to 100 PureFill units across the country beginning in fall 2019. The additional units are an evolution of the successful Coca-Cola Freestyle platform, garnering more efficiencies and scale than the previous test version of PureFill by leveraging the proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle technology.

The introduction of new aluminum cans (launching locally in the Northeastern United States this fall and expanding to other regions in 2020) and new aluminum bottles (available in mid-2020).

Continued “light-weighting” across the Dasani package portfolio to support overall efforts to reduce the amount of virgin PET plastic procured by the Coca-Cola system.

The addition of How2Recycle labels to all Dasani packages to help educate and encourage consumers to recycle after use (rolling out starting this fall).

In 2009, Dasani launched the first fully recyclable bottle made partially from plants (PlantBottle). In 2018, the brand continued its sustainability journey by becoming the first major water brand to debut a package-less water dispensing unit with Dasani PureFill. Earlier this year, the Coca-Cola Company expanded access to the PlantBottle IP to encourage industry-wide adoption of PlantBottle.

Dasani’s actions focus on testing and piloting multiple ways to deliver products that fit consumers’ preferences and behaviors as they seek more sustainable solutions in their everyday lives. Dasani currently plans to remove the equivalent of 1 billion virgin PET bottles from its US supply chain in the next five years and will continue to look to expand these efforts.