Innersense Organic Beauty Teams Up with Plastic Pollution Solutions for Sustainable Packaging

Clean hair care brand Innersense Organic Beauty recently announced its partnership with Plastic Pollution Solutions to research, test and implement innovative sustainable packaging strategies for its organic hair care brand. The initiative is part of the brand’s effort to continue minimizing its global environmental impact.

Finding more viable packaging alternatives will be a challenge as Innersense Organic Beauty requires stringent criteria to maintain the purity of its products, which are formulated with certified organic ingredients and shipped to consumers, salons, stylists and green beauty retailers across the globe.

Plastic Pollution Solutions helps organizations assess their environmental impact and explore and implement innovative solutions to reduce single-use plastic footprints. A woman-owned business based in Charleston, South Carolina, Plastic Pollution Solutions works with brands in a variety of industries, from eyewear and personal care products, to entertainment and attractions.

 

Actis Launches $500 Million Renewable Energy Platform in Japan
Bridging the Gap: Financial Institutions' ESG Strategies and Challenges
A Conversation with Climate & Leadership Advisor, Andrea Learned
Honeywell, Sichuan Jinshang to Accelerate SAF Production in China
