LEED-Certified Residential Units at All-Time High

Green, LEED-certified homes are at an all-time high, with nearly 500,000 single- and multi-family units being certified around the world and more than 400,000 in the US; the prevalence of LEED-certified homes has grown 19% since 2007, USGBC says in a new report focusing on residential projects.

LEED-certified homes have been shown to use 20% to 30% less energy than a traditional home; they also reduce waste and water usage. Additionally, because LEED encourages design using materials that help reduce exposure to toxins and pollutants, the homes have healthier air quality.

In addition to being healthier and using less energy, new homes that are built to green building standards are worth more. A study from The University of Texas at Austin and USGBC reported that new homes in the Austin metropolitan area that are built to standards like LEED are worth, on average, $25,000 more in resale value than conventional homes. Additionally, between 2008 and 2016, homes built to meet various green standards saw as much as an 8% increase in value.

California is the top state for green homes, with nearly 40,000 certified residential units, followed by Texas, NY, Washington, and Colorado. The top country for LEED-certified homes is the US, followed by Canada, United Arab Emirates, mainland China, and Turkey, according to the report.

The residential LEED rating system is a specialized program that addresses the needs of residential projects built to be efficient and sustainable. Every LEED-certified home is designed to be a healthy, resource-efficient and cost- effective place to live.