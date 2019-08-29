Lost your password?
Malaysia Wants to Return More Waste – If Only They Knew Who Sent It

(Credit: Dr. Stanislaw Edward, Flickr Creative Commons)

Malaysia has identified nearly 200 containers of plastic waste that do not have the necessary permits to enter the country, and wants to send them back – but officials have been unable to identify the origin of most of them. The country, inundated with waste plastic from nations like Japan, China, Britain, Australia and the US since China stopped accepting imports in 2017, is struggling to manage the massive number of shipments, some of which have contained contaminated waste.

While the containers currently in question are not thought to contain contaminated or illegal plastic, the lack of permits means Malaysia will not accept them, according to the Malay Mail.

The country has been cracking down on illegal plastic waste imports since the end of April, when a task force was launched to tackle the problem, and has been endeavoring to return waste to originating countries when possible.

Plastic waste exported from the US to Malaysia more than doubled in the first seven months of 2018 compared to the previous year, a recent Greenpeace report found. Malaysia, Indonesia and a number of other neighboring countries are experiencing a dramatic increase in waste imports following China’s ban.

Recycling facilities across Southeast Asia have tried to meet the needs of countries looking to export their plastic waste but have so far been unable to match China’s volume; China imported around 45% of the world’s plastic waste between 1992 and 2016 (via Business Insider).

