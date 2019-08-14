Molson Coors Brews Up Its Own Packaging Commitment, Reaches for Hefty Goal by 2025

Molson Coors Brewing Company has announced the latest in a series of commitments – from a variety of companies, including KFC and McCormick and Company – to reduce plastic in packaging with an ultimate goal of 100% of packaging to be reusable, recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025. The strategy includes plans to move from a five-layer PET bottle to a three-layer bottle in the US to enhance its recyclability.

The company’s CEO, Mark Hunter, acknowledges that as a consumer-packaged goods company, Molson Coors plays an “important role in helping to solve the global waste crisis.”

The goal was announced as part of the company’s annual sustainability report.

Other commitments include:

reducing emissions from packaging by 26%

improve recycling solutions in key markets;

getting its science-based emission reduction targets approved and verified by the Science Based Targets Initiative.

Steps to Improve Infrastructure

In order to improve recycling solutions in its key markets, Molson Coors has joined The Recycling Partnership, a group of 45 leading brands promoting more jobs in the circular economy, more material recovery and stronger, more equitable communities within the US. Molson Coors has also signed on to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, a worldwide initiative led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with UN Environment that addresses plastic pollution and waste at its source by applying circular economy principles.

Achievements

Additionally, the company says it has achieved zero waste to landfill at 17 of its brewing and manufacturing facilities, representing an improvement of three sites over the last year.

The company has achieved 16% absolute emissions reduction in direct operations, and 11.8% in its value chain.

Molson Coors also says it has invested more than $20 million over the past 10 years to help its barley farmers manage climate-related risks. In addition, as part of a commitment to source 100% of its barley and hops from sustainable suppliers in key growing regions, the company provides financial incentives to encourage growers to adopt more sustainable practices and to collect and report their sustainability metrics to Molson Coors.

As a result of these and other efforts, 99% of the company’s barley and hops growers in the US and the UK are aligned with sustainable growing practices.