Petco Taps Stericycle for Hazardous Waste Management

Petco formed a partnership with Stericycle Environmental Solutions for managing the pet specialty retailer’s hazardous waste. As a result, Petco is staying compliant and reaching sustainability goals, the two companies say.

Currently Petco Animal Supplies operates more than 1,500 stores nationwide along with 13 distribution centers in 10 states, Stericycle noted this month. Previously hazardous waste management had been challenging for the retailer because it required specific expertise and internal focus.

Each location needed the proper equipment to store waste plus documentation of compliance with federal, state, and local regulations, according to Stericycle. Failure could mean “aggressive fines and lasting brand damage,” the business-to-business environmental service provider added.

So Petco brought in Stericycle’s experts to provide data, reporting, training, and guidance as well as Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hazardous waste service designed for retailers. Now Stericycle services Petco stores nationwide, including areas known for having strict regulations.

“There is a lot to know when it comes to proper hazardous waste management, and that is simply not our area of expertise,” said Amy Ebersole-Martinez, an EHS manager for Petco. “Whenever we have a question or need regulatory advice or guidance, Stericycle is always there to help us manage the situation and help meet our sustainability goals.”

Stericycle’s director of strategic marketing Meg Moynihan was among the 2019 E+E100 honorees. Speaking with Environmental Leader this year, she described how the company works closely with regulatory agencies to guide waste policies.

“The most effective strategy is collaboration,” she said. “We don’t want to operate in a vacuum.”