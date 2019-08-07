The USDA has approved an omega-3 rich fish oil alternative produced by agriculture giant Cargill; aquaculture farmers will now have access to a sustainable, plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids for aquafeed.

Currently, aquafeed for farm-raised salmon contains fish oil to help fish reach desired EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acid levels. Cargill’s sustainable fish oil alternative is able to provide farmers access to a plant-based alternative that relieves harvesting pressure on wild fish populations, while meeting the market need for a reliable supply of long-chain omega-3s at a predictable price, according to Cargill.

The Latitude product “represents another key step in creating a global supply chain that can meet a critical environmental challenge,” the company says.