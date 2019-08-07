If you've no account register here first time
Plant-based, Fish Oil Alternative from Cargill Achieves USDA Approval

(Credit: Cargill)

The USDA has approved an omega-3 rich fish oil alternative produced by agriculture giant Cargill; aquaculture farmers will now have access to a sustainable, plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids for aquafeed.

Currently, aquafeed for farm-raised salmon contains fish oil to help fish reach desired EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acid levels. Cargill’s sustainable fish oil alternative is able to provide farmers access to a plant-based alternative that relieves harvesting pressure on wild fish populations, while meeting the market need for a reliable supply of long-chain omega-3s at a predictable price, according to Cargill.

The Latitude product “represents another key step in creating a global supply chain that can meet a critical environmental challenge,” the company says.

Cargill has been testing omega-3 canola varieties under permit in multiple locations in Montana since 2015, and with USDA deregulation, Cargill plans to advance the commercialization of its long-chain omega-3 canola trait in a tightly-managed closed loop supply chain. The USDA deregulation is an important step in the regulatory approval strategy for Cargill’s new omega-3 canola.

BASF generated the data package and submitted the application for USDA regulatory approval of the product.

﻿

