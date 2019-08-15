Supply chain risk management provider Avetta, a company that connects organizations with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors, has launched Marketplace, an online resource for suppliers to obtain exclusive discounts on safety products, insurance and safety-related services essential to their business operations.

Avetta says Marketplace reduces costs, saves time, improves performance, and grows businesses for the contractors and suppliers that participate. The company is the first in the supply chain risk management industry to offer these value-added services, Avetta says.

As a member, contractors and suppliers connect online to receive best-in-class offerings and exclusive discounts from companies such as BLR, DISA Global Solutions, FleetSharp by Agilis Systems, HUB International, SafetyCulture, Safety Resourcing, UL, Universal Specialty Group, USA Telecom Insurance Services and others. Some of the services include industry certifications, safety training, workplace auditing, drug testing, insurance, cybersecurity, travel, car rental, and IT products and services.

Because suppliers offered feedback on what to offer, Marketplace is already improving compliance rates and reducing costs, the company says.

Marketplace is part of Avetta’s platform and services that help companies worldwide improve their procurement processes through contractor management and prequalification with a highly configurable SaaS-based system. The system enables Avetta’s 450+ global clients and 90,000+ contractors and suppliers to connect anytime, anywhere in more than 100 countries.