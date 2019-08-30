Vanderbilt University Eliminates Single-Use Plastic Bottles from Operations

Vanderbilt University moved to eliminate all single-use plastic bottles throughout operations this week. Starting this academic year, the university plans to switch over to reusable aluminum tumblers that can be filled at hydration stations on campus.

The shift means ditching bottles for water and soda at dining facilities, markets, and vending machines at the research university in Nashville, Tennessee. Eliminating the bottles is expected to save more than 430,000 plastic bottles annually, which equals more than 1.7 million bottles during a four-year experience, according to Vanderbilt.

All incoming undergrads will receive advanced credit on their ID cards for Vanderbilt aluminum tumblers at any market on campus, the university said. “Graduate and professional students, faculty, and staff also may purchase the tumbler at the munchie markets for a below-market price or use any refillable container at the hydration stations,” the school added.

Replacing single-use plastic bottles with reusable aluminum tumblers fits with Vanderbilt’s waste and carbon reduction goals, said Andrea George, director of the university’s Sustainability and Environmental Management Office.

Campus Dining and the university’s Green Fund for sustainability projects paid for the hydration stations and the tumblers. Future plans include reducing plastic bottles for sports drinks and juice in markets on campus as well as eliminating plastic water and soda bottles from offices and departments, the executive director of Campus Dining said.

Ball Introduces Aluminum Cups

Also this week, Ball Corporation began piloting a line of aluminum cups as an alternative to plastic. The new aluminum cups are “infinitely recyclable,” the company says.

Starting in September, the pilot will produce a limited supply of the cups for locations like entertainment venues and major concessionaires through 2020.

“In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is sturdy, durable and cool to the touch, and it can be customized with logos and graphics,” according to the company. “The cup is currently available in a 20-ounce size and Ball aims to introduce additional sizes in the future based on market demand.”