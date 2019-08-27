Lost your password?
Villanova University Unveils $225M Sustainable Housing Project

(Credit: Villanova University)

Villanova University has unveiled new campus housing transformed by sustainable infrastructure to address stormwater management and climate change, and to increase resiliency to the destructive heavy rains that hit across the country in 2019. The $225 million transformation of the institution’s former surface parking lots into six apartment-style residence halls will house 1,135 students.

Villanova is using the new residence hall space as a research “outdoor lab” and test site for College of Engineering faculty and STEM students to study the impact of stormwater management systems and further their research on green infrastructure.

Features of the the Commons include:

  • Two cisterns located underground, which will collect stormwater from the roofs, filter the water and re-use it to cool the buildings;
  • Three bioswales, designed as walls with seating, which will remove debris and pollution from surface water runoff;
  • Three infiltration trenches to capture stormwater runoff;
  • Four rain gardens;
  • Motion sensor lights;
  • Energy-efficient light fixtures;
  • Low-flow plumbing fixtures.

The commons was build to LEED certified standards, and also included the recycling of construction waste and sourcing of materials within a 500-mile radius of campus to reduce transportation energy and pollution.

The university worked with architectural firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects, Voith & Mactavish Architects, and Torcon, Inc.

College campuses across the country are increasingly looking to “build green.” Schools that have recently announced sustainability initiatives include the University of Arizona, Brandeis University, and Texas A&M.

