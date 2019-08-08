If you've no account register here first time
Nearly 50 Water Infrastructure Projects in Rural Communities Nab Investment from USDA

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $135 million in 49 projects to improve rural water infrastructure across the US, announced Chad Rupe, Rural Utilities Service Administrator. USDA is making the investments through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. Rural cities and towns, water districts and other eligible entities can use the funds for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.

Investments will be in states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and West Virginia.

USDA had $2.9 billion available for USDA Water and Environmental Program loans and grants at the beginning of fiscal year 2019. USDA will make additional funding announcements in coming weeks.

