California Bill ‘Incentivizes but Doesn’t Require’ Dual-Stream Recycling

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill into law that lawmakers hope will encourage cities, counties and regional agencies to implement dual-stream recycling in order to reduce contamination.

The California Integrated Waste Management Act of 1989, which is administered by the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, requires that local governments submit an annual report summarizing their progress in reducing solid and household hazardous waste; it requires that jurisdictions make a “good faith effort” to implement reduction elements. The new bill requires the department to consider whether the jurisdiction has implemented a dual-stream recycling program when considering whether the jurisdiction has made a good faith effort.