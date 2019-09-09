Lost your password?
Amazon to Lose Hundreds of Employees during Climate Change Walkout

Avatar
(Credit: Amazon)

Amazon is expected to lose hundreds of members of its workforce on September 20 when employees walk out as part of the youth-driven Global Climate Strike. Employees planning to take part in the walkout say they want Amazon to reach zero emissions by 2030, use electric delivery vehicles, and end contracts with fossil fuel companies that use its technology products, according to Geek Wire.

Over 900 Amazon employees so far have signed an internal petition saying they are planning the walkout as part of the Global Climate Strike and hope their actions will have some impact on the company. One employee who signed the petition told Wired that she has the “chance here to influence Amazon to become a climate leader, and I think that’s the biggest impact that I personally can bring to the fight.”

This is not the first time that Amazon employees have fought for changes within the company. In April, more than 6,000 Amazon employees signed a letter urging the company to release a company-wide climate plan based on six sustainability principles.

The Global Climate Strike website claims that during the September 20 walkout, millions will leave their workplaces and homes to “join young climate strikers on the streets and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels.”

As of September 6, the organization said it had over 2,500 events registered in 117 countries.

