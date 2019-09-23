AT&T Signs 15-Year Power Purchase Agreement with Duke Energy Renewables

Duke Energy Renewables recently announced that AT&T has signed a 15-year, 160-megawatt (MW) virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for Frontier Windpower II. Duke Energy Renewables is building the 350-MW Frontier II in Kay County, Okla.

Ball Corporation previously announced its commitment to Frontier II with a 15-year VPPA for 161 MW of the project. The project is an expansion of Frontier Windpower, which has been operational since 2016. Once complete, Frontier I and II will generate a total of 550 MW of wind energy.

Construction for Frontier II is underway, and the wind project will be fully operational by December 2020. During peak construction, the wind project will create approximately 250 jobs.

Nordex Group will supply 74 4.8-MW wind turbines for the site. The 350-MW Frontier Windpower II project will produce enough energy to power about 123,000 average homes.