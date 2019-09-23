AT&T’s Renewable Energy Purchases to Surpass 1.5 Gigawatts

As part of Climate Week NYC 2019, AT&T announced that its renewable energy purchases will surpass 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity with the addition of new virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with Invenergy and Duke Energy Renewables.

The company’s newest renewable energy purchases will support wind and solar projects, developed by Invenergy, delivering 800 megawatts (MW) of sustainable energy, as well as 160 MWs of wind energy generated by the Frontier Windpower II project, developed by Duke Energy Renewables. The new purchase agreements build upon AT&T’s existing agreements supporting wind energy centers already operational or under development.

As a platinum sponsor of Climate Week NYC 2019, AT&T is also highlighting this week our company-wide commitment to help address climate change and the progress the company is making toward its 10x Carbon Reduction Goal to enable greenhouse gas (GHG) savings 10x the footprint of its operations by 2025. AT&T is also showcasing its technology and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that are helping to reduce GHG emissions.