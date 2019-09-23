Honeywell Will Create the Largest Behind-the-Meter Energy Storage Deployment in the US

Honeywell today announced an agreement with NRStor C&I L.P. to launch the Experion Energy Program, which will create the largest behind–the-meter (BTM) energy storage deployment to date in North America. The agreement will offer energy storage as a service to commercial and industrial customers.

Under the agreement, Honeywell and NRStor will develop and operate 300 megawatts (MW) of BTM battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the US and Canada starting in early 2020. Operated remotely, these systems will provide customers with electricity cost savings, improved sustainability and resiliency, according to Honeywell.

The energy storage systems will be supported by two state-of-the-art remote operations centers (ROCs) that use proprietary artificial intelligence-based peak prediction and value stack optimization algorithms. These centers will automatically start the battery systems to maximize savings for commercial and industrial customers. Honeywell’s advanced control technologies will enable precise battery dispatch along with network security and cybersecurity protection.

NRStor C&I is a leading energy storage solution provider for commercial and industrial customers across North America. NRStor C&I provides energy storage as a service under a turn-key build, own, and operate business model that doesn’t require a capital outlay from the customer.