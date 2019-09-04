Jackson Hole Airport Completes $2.5 Million Stormwater Filtration System

Jackson Hole Airport recently completed a state-of-the-art stormwater filtration system that will allow the airport to reuse stormwater collected from airport parking areas and rooftops. In partnership with the Teton Conservation District, the airport board approved the $2.5 million investment.

The Jackson Hole Airport board hosted Governor Mark Gordon, Assistant Secretary for the Department of Interior’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks Rob Wallace, Grand Teton National Park Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, as well as several state legislators and local leaders to unveil the stormwater system at the airport.

Water runoff from rooftops and all airport impervious surface will filter through the new system, removing oil, sediments and other materials. Protecting the aquifer below was essential to the airport board.

Jackson Hole Airport is the only airport in the US operating within a national park.