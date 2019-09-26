JetBlue’s Electric Ground Service Fleet to Cut Fuel Costs by $500K Yearly

JetBlue is converting the largest part of its ground service equipment fleet at JFK International Airport from gasoline to electric power. The airline expects the new equipment will reduce emissions and save the company more than $500,000 annually on fuel costs.

Electric baggage tractors and belt loaders will replace JetBlue’s previous vehicles in New York, reducing ground fuel usage by approximately 200,000 gallons of ground fuel a year. Switching to electric ground service equipment (eGSE) should also cut 4 million pounds of carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, according to the airline.

In addition, converting the ground service equipment to electric helps with operational efficiencies including safer and quieter equipment for ground operations crew members, said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue.

JetBlue, which purchased and wholly owns the 59 new electric bag tugs and 59 new electric belt loaders, says that 40% of their motorized vehicles at JFK are now electric.

“Immediate gains from this conversion include zero tailpipe emissions, which will reduce carbon monoxide, ozone precursors and particulate matter,” according to the airline. “The electric equipment brings additional safety features including a new aircraft detection system to reduce aircraft damage.”

In order to support the eGSE fleet, JetBlue installed 38 charging hubs with 118 charging ports across Terminal 5. A $4 million Federal Aviation Administration Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) grant to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey provided support for the charging stations. The grant covered 75% of the cost, JetBlue noted.

The airline’s ground operations in Long Beach, California, have had eGSE for a while. Next, JetBlue plans to introduce eGSE in Boston for 2020.