Kohl’s Aims for 100% Sustainably Sourced Cotton by 2025

Kohl’s has made a commitment to sustainable sourcing, announcing today that it plans to achieve 100% sustainably sourced cotton in its proprietary brands by 2025 and that of its propriety brands that use polyester, 50% will be made with recycled materials.

The company also said it will require all approved facilities that produce Kohl’s branded products to complete the Higg Index Environmental Module – a suite of tools that allows companies to measure environmental performance – by 2025. Kohl’s will use the Higg Index itself to drive “substantial” water reductions, though the company did not identify a specific goal in that area.

The company says one way it will achieve its responsible sourcing goals is by cross-collaboration between departments. Product development and merchant departments identify product categories for proprietary brands, develop individual product styles and negotiate the purchase transaction with suppliers. The global trade compliance department works with agents, vendor partners, and factories to monitor factory working conditions to help ensure the fair and ethical treatment of workers in a safe and healthy work environment.

Focusing on Long-Term Sustainability

The sustainable sourcing commitment comes as part of the company’s new, overarching sustainability goals, which Kohl’s says will “support and accelerate” its commitment to focusing on long-term sustainability. Other goals include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Kohl’s-owned operations by 50% versus 2014 baseline by 2025;

Further reducing energy consumption by 10% at Kohl’s facilities by 2025, building off the company’s existing 20% reduction against 2008 baseline;

Expand renewable energy platforms by building off the company’s existing 161 solar and wind locations;

Support the transition to a low-carbon transportation system, building off the company’s existing 96 locations offering electrical vehicle charging.

Kohl’s says it goals align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and plans to monitor and report progress against the goals annually.