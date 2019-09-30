Live Q&A: Top Challenges and Opportunities for C&I Solar-Plus-Storage

Following the release of the new special report from Environment + Energy Leader sponsored by Enel X, C&I Solar Plus Storage Challenges and Opportunities, we are hosting a live Q&A session that will take a close look at the advantages and challenges for North American commercial and industrial (C&I) leaders considering solar plus storage projects for their facilities.

In this live, 30-minute Q&A session, two experts from Enel X North America will join moderator Emily Holbrook, editor at Environment + Energy Leader, to answer your questions on solar-plus-storage. Both speakers have extensive experience modeling behind-the-meter energy storage, solar-plus-storage, and other distributed energy resource projects for C&I energy consumers. Register today and submit your questions early or during the presentation.



