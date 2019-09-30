Live Q&A: Top Challenges and Opportunities for C&I Solar-Plus-Storage

Following the release of the new special report from Environment + Energy Leader sponsored by Enel X, C&I Solar Plus Storage Challenges and Opportunities, we are hosting a live Q&A session that will take a close look at the advantages and challenges for North American commercial and industrial (C&I) leaders considering solar plus storage projects for their facilities.
In this live, 30-minute Q&A session, two experts from Enel X North America will join moderator Emily Holbrook, editor at Environment + Energy Leader, to answer your questions on solar-plus-storage. Both speakers have extensive experience modeling behind-the-meter energy storage, solar-plus-storage, and other distributed energy resource projects for C&I energy consumers. Register today and submit your questions early or during the presentation.
Speakers
Terry Holtz
Manager, Technical Sales
Enel X North America
Terry leads the Technical Sales team for the behind-the-meter DER business in the Western US region for Enel X. Terry’s team is responsible for system design, financial modeling, and customer technical support for DER projects. Terry has 12+ years of experience in the energy field, holding different sales and engineering titles at companies such as General Electric, Aquion Energy, and Converteam. He holds an MS in Electrical Engineering from INSA Strasbourg (France).
Tucker Ruberti
Director, Technical Sales
Enel X North America
Tucker leads the global technical sales and analysis organization that is responsible for the simulation, design, configuration, and financial analysis of projects to ensure Enel X’s customers receive maximum value from their behind-the-meter DER projects. Tucker earned a BS in Industrial Engineering from Cornell University and an MS in Environmental Management & Policy from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He has worked in the energy technology since 1993, working for a broad range of companies including Advanced Energy, Westinghouse, General Electric, and NYSERDA in diverse applications including energy storage, PV, fuel cells, and power distribution.