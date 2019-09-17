Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Mega-Farms Continue to Face Blame for Arizona’s Water Troubles

Avatar
(Pictured: Cochise County, AZ; Credit: edk7, Flickr Creative Commons)

Major corporate farms in rural Arizona are being blamed for a shrinkage of the water table – reductions of as much as 300 feet below 1950s levels – which is forcing family farmers and residents to dig deeper wells or find other solutions.

In the southeast part of the state, inexpensive land, a year-long growing season, and lax water pumping regulations have drawn agricultural conglomerates like Riverview LLP to the area. And the numerous, large-production wells these companies are digging have had a major impact, according to Jeff Inwood, chief hydrologist at the Arizona Department of Water Resources (via NBC News).

In areas like Chochise County, surface water is virtually nonexistent. While Tucson and Phoenix get their water from the Colorado River, the southeast part of the state relies on groundwater, the extraction of which is unregulated. That means that those who can afford to dig the deepest wells are the ones who win. Of those who can’t – small, family farms – some are being forced to leave the area.

Others have responded by implementing stricter conservation efforts or switching to crops that require less water.

While many residents and small farm owners blame mega-farms like Riverview for the region’s water struggles, others say these corporations have revitalized the agriculture community in the area. Peggy Judd, the county supervisor who represents Willcox, a small city in Chochise County, is one. Riverview is an economic boon, Judd says; she believes the Willcox basin is a sustainable source, she told Arizona Public Media last year. And Riverview itself says that if it didn’t believe in the long-term viability of the water table, it wouldn’t have relocated to Cochise from Minnesota in 2015.

Though residents in the area pushed groundwater regulations in 2016, they ultimately failed. Judd says that as a whole, the community is “fairly regulation averse.” Still, most water experts and environmentalists believe Arizona needs tighter groundwater restrictions, as nearly 40% of the state’s water supply comes from underground aquifers, according to USA Today.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

7 Key Costs of Environmental Compliance
Sponsored By:
Dakota Software
Transitioning to a Cloud-based Platform
Sponsored By:
Wildnoteapp
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Is Energy-From-Waste Worse Than Coal?
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader

Latest Products

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »