Product Announcement: Sonoco EnviroSense Line Maximizes Space during Shipping

(Credit: Sonoco)

Global packaging company Sonoco is launching a line of sustainable packaging that the company says will reduce its environmental impact by using recycled content, improving package-to-product ration and recyclability of packaging, maximizes space during shipping, and incorporates responsible sourcing.

Products in the EnviroSense line include cans made from 100% recycled paperboard, rigid plastic packaging containing post-consumer recycled content, mono-material flexible pouches that are recyclable, and packaging made from agricultural fibers.

Sonoco also says the sustainable packaging line will help companies reduce food waste.

Sonoco, one of the largest recyclers in the US, collects nearly three million tons of materials each year, much of which it uses as raw materials to make new packaging. The company uses recovered fiber to produce more than two million tons a year of uncharted recycled paperboard, much of which is converted into industrial and consumer packaging.

Earlier this year, the company announced it had reduced water usage by 1.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 3.2% over the past year. Since 2009, Sonoco has reduced normalized greenhouse gas emissions by 27% and water usage by 40.3%, according to the company.

