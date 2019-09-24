Product Announcement: Schneider Electric’s Suite of Energy Efficient Applications for the Water Industry

Schneider Electric recently unveiled new IIoT-based innovations for the water industry, including EcoStruxure Pumping Performance Advisor, EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor, EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS for Water and the PROficient Premier Access Portal. These applications help drive process optimization to increase efficiency and reduce operating costs to make operations in water and wastewater more profitable, according to Schneider Electric.

According to the company, these new offerings deliver on the promise of IIoT providing greater operational insights and process data, then leverage that data to help operators better manage their operations.

EcoStruxure Pumping Performance Advisor: Continuous improvement for pumping stations

EcoStruxure Pumping Performance Advisor is a digital service designed to manage your pump station performance through insights, recommendations and direct access to our service team of engineers. This new group of digital services for the continuous improvement of pumping in water and wastewater, address challenges such as cost of water, while maximizing the return on assets for 24/7 operations. Leveraging data-driven digital technologies, this solution can help reduce energy cost and increase performance, reduce unplanned downtime and extend life of mechanical and electrical assets, according to the company.

EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS for Water: Creating a digitized and energy-aware operation

EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS is an automation system which allows the users to engineer, operate and maintain an entire plant in a single common database. The system enables the user to achieve operational profitability from design engineering to meeting the demands of a modern-day water and wastewater facility. EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS combines the management of fieldbuses, instrumentation, intelligent connected devices, operator stations, engineering stations and alarm management in a scalable, powerful automation platform. EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS is an essential component of EcoStruxure Plant, interconnecting and managing all components of the automation architecture so plants can maximize their operational profitability safely.

EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor: Streamlined maintenance through augmented reality

Combining contextual and local information on a mobile device, EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor puts real-time information at the user’s fingertips, whenever and wherever it is needed. The application improves operational efficiency with augmented reality, enabling operators to superimpose the current data and virtual objects onto a cabinet, machine or plant. EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor provides immediate, real-time access to relevant information in the field, such as machine history, user manuals, and electrical diagrams, to simplify operations, streamline maintenance and reduce downtime.

PROficient Premier Access Portal: Convenient access to business-critical information