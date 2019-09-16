Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Unilever: 100% of Grid Purchased Electricity Now Comes from Renewables

Avatar
(Credit: Unilever)

Unilever taken a “significant step” toward its goal of becoming a carbon neutral company before 2030, the company said today, announcing that its factories, offices, R&D facilities, data centers, warehouses and distribution centers across five continents are now powered by 100% renewable grid electricity. The CPG giant further says there have been no “net on-costs” to get to this point, explaining that the savings the company was able to generate through mechanisms such as power purchase agreements (PPAs) have counterbalanced additional costs.

As far as possible, Unilever says, the company’s transition to renewable electricity has been delivered through supporting the development of local renewable energy markets, with 38% of its grid electricity supplied through corporate PPAs and green electricity tariffs.Where it has not been feasible to do this, Unilever has purchased Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) – openly-traded certificates linked to renewable electricity generation. Unilever has also worked with partners around the world to generate renewable electricity at its own sites, with solar power in use at Unilever facilities in 18 countries.

The company met its renewable energy goals a handful of months early, having previously committed to sourcing all grid purchased electricity from renewables by 2020.

Unilever also announced that, via its investment in energy efficiency programs, the company has reduced total energy consumption by 28% and halved carbon emissions per metric ton of production since 2008.

Unilever was one of 27 companies that responded to a call to action from the UN in June to step up their sustainability efforts, committing to reducing emissions further and setting science-based targets aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

7 Key Costs of Environmental Compliance
Sponsored By:
Dakota Software
Transitioning to a Cloud-based Platform
Sponsored By:
Wildnoteapp
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Is Energy-From-Waste Worse Than Coal?
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader

Latest Products

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »