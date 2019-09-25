Waste Land: A Look at How Central Arizona Project Leverages Technology to Better Manage Waste Streams

Managing various hazardous and universal waste streams throughout your company’s footprint can present numerous challenges and risks, including knowing what is onsite, how long it has been onsite, and managing shipping and disposal costs. For decades, companies have relied on paper forms, spreadsheets, and emails to manage the complex process of tracking and shipping waste streams offsite, which has resulted in inefficiencies, increased costs, and for some, regulatory violations.
Join Cority’s Ian Cohen and Central Arizona Project’s (CAP) Aaron Welch, a 2019 E+E 100 honoree, as they discuss the digital transformation of CAP’s award-winning waste management program, and how the organization successfully leveraged technology to streamline compliance, minimize environmental impact, and divert 835 tons of waste from landfill.
During this webinar, participants will learn about:
- What drove Central Arizona Project to transform its waste management program
- What to look for when evaluating environmental and waste management solutions
- Best practices and lessons learned during the implementation phase
- Gaps to excellence
- The impacts of e-Manifest
Ian Cohen
Product Marketing Manager
Cority
MS is the Product Marketing Manager responsible for Cority’s Environmental and Safety initiatives. Before taking this role, Ian was Cority’s Environmental Product Manager, where he was responsible for developing Cority’s Environmental Compliance and Data Management Suite. Prior to working with Cority, Ian was an environmental specialist at Florida Power & Light Company, a NextEra Energy, Inc., company, where he led the development, implementation, and management of various environmental management systems and programs. Ian is well versed in the development of enterprise environmental management information systems and is a subject matter expert in corporate sustainability, including program development, annual reporting and stakeholder communications. Ian earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Master of Science in Environmental Science, both from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Aaron Welch
Environmental Supervisor
Central Arizona Project
Aaron Welch is the Environmental Supervisor at the Central Arizona Project (CAP). He is responsible for the overall supervision ofCAP’s environmental program, includingcompliance withvarious regulations and efforts toreduce, reuse and recycle. This includes oversight of hazardous and non-hazardous waste accumulation and disposal, remediation of hazardous materials spill and illegal disposal sites, overseeing environmental permits and programs involving air, water and waste. Aaron has a B.S in Applied Management from Grand Canyon University (GCU) and is currently working on a Master’s in Public Administration at GCU. Aaron was named to the 2019 Environment + Energy Leader 100 list, which recognizes the industry’s top innovators in the environmental and energy management space, for spearheading the digital transformation of CAP’s waste management program.