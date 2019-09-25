Waste Land: A Look at How Central Arizona Project Leverages Technology to Better Manage Waste Streams

Managing various hazardous and universal waste streams throughout your company’s footprint can present numerous challenges and risks, including knowing what is onsite, how long it has been onsite, and managing shipping and disposal costs. For decades, companies have relied on paper forms, spreadsheets, and emails to manage the complex process of tracking and shipping waste streams offsite, which has resulted in inefficiencies, increased costs, and for some, regulatory violations.

Join Cority’s Ian Cohen and Central Arizona Project’s (CAP) Aaron Welch, a 2019 E+E 100 honoree, as they discuss the digital transformation of CAP’s award-winning waste management program, and how the organization successfully leveraged technology to streamline compliance, minimize environmental impact, and divert 835 tons of waste from landfill.

During this webinar, participants will learn about: