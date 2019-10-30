Atlanta Cuts Use of Energy in Buildings by More Than 20%, One Year Ahead of Schedule

The city of Atlanta’s Better Buildings Challenge has cut the use of energy in more than 450 buildings across the city by 20.3% — a goal originally set to be reached by 2020.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Atlanta was one of the first cities in the US to enroll in the national program. Besides the city government, participants include Southface Energy Institute, Central Atlanta Progress, the Midtown Alliance, and Livable Buckhead.

Participating buildings include offices, municipal buildings, K-12 schools, universities and hotels. In all, they represent more than 115 million square feet of space.

The city’s Better Buildings Challenge was launched in 2011 to support the Department of Energy’s goal of helping businesses save nearly $40 billion annually in energy costs, enabling them to grow, invest in new technology, and create American jobs. Atlanta is proud to be one of the three first-mover cities, along with Seattle and Los Angeles, selected for this important initiative.

Atlanta officials have set a goal of transitioning to 100% clean energy by 2035.

