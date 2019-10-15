Biomethane to Supply Vermont College with 50% of its Heating and Cooling Energy Needs

Vanguard Renewables has selected Kinsley Energy Systems to supply high-efficiency combined heat and power (CHP) for a new renewable energy project. Kinsley will provide an 800 kW TEDOM CHP system to power a new renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility located on Goodrich Farm in Salisbury, Vermont.

The system, owned and operated by Vanguard, produces biomethane from the anaerobic digestion of dairy manure and food waste, which is cleaned and concentrated into pipeline-quality RNG for distribution through the utility pipeline to Middlebury College. The high-purity RNG produced from waste will ultimately provide 50% of the heating and cooling for the college in support of its plan to use 100% renewable energy by 2028.

This project is a unique partnership between a Vermont college, a local dairy farm, a renewable energy company, and the gas utility. The TEDOM CHP unit will supply power to the facility at a cost lower than utility power. Additionally, waste heat from the CHP process will be used to heat the digesters, maintaining the bacteria at ideal conditions for consuming waste material and producing methane. Remaining solids will be used on the farm as a locally-produced, low-phosphate organic fertilizer. The result will be a new sustainable source of energy and the elimination of tons of organic waste previously destined for landfills.

The project will also enable food producers and consumers in Vermont to comply with Act 148, Vermont’s Universal Recycling law banning all food waste from landfills, effective in 2020. The project broke ground in August 2019. Kinsley will install and commission the TEDOM unit in mid-2020.