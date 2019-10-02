Coalition Pushes Congress to Pass Energy Efficient Tax Bill

A coalition of businesses, trade associations and advocacy groups called on Congress to quickly pass bipartisan legislation announced Wednesday that would stimulate billions of dollars in economic activity and related job creation, particularly in the manufacturing and construction sectors such as insulation, windows and HVAC.

The incentives would also sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the residential buildings sector, which accounts for 20% of US carbon emissions.

The legislation – announced on Energy Efficiency Day – is sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who sits on the Alliance’s Honorary Board of Advisors; and in the House by Reps. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) and Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), both members of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The bills are modeled after a proposal that was developed with extensive stakeholder negotiations led by the Alliance. Other supporters include the Alliance for Green Heat, A.O. Smith, American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), American Institute of Architects, Andersen Windows & Doors, Association of Energy Engineers, Carrier Corporation, Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES), Covestro LLC, Daikin US Corporation, Danfoss, DFW International Airport, DuPont, E4TheFuture, Energy Systems Group, Goodman Manufacturing, Hannon Armstrong, Hearth, Patio & Barbeque Association, Home Performance Coalition, Illuminating Engineering Society, Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls, Knauf Insulation, National Apartment Association, National Association of Home Builders, National Association of State Energy Officials, National Insulation Association, National Leased Housing Association, National Multifamily Housing Council, North American Insulation Manufacturers Association, Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors National Association, Signify and US Green Building Council.