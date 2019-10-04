Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Coca-Cola Tests Recycled Marine Plastic for Bottles

Coca-Cola Tests Recycled Marine Plastic for Bottles
(Photo: The Coca-Cola Company produced sample bottles made from recovered and recycled marine plastics. Credit: Ioniqa Technologies)

The Coca-Cola Company produced what it says are the first ever sample bottles made using recovered and recycled marine plastic.

An initial 300 sample bottles were manufactured with 25% recycled marine plastic collected from the Mediterranean Sea and beaches, according to the beverage maker. They were the result of a partnership that Coca-Cola has with Ioniqa Technologies, Indorama Ventures, and Mares Circulares (Circular Seas).

Ioniqa Technologies developed the proprietary method for recycling the marine plastic. Last December Coca-Cola invested in the Dutch company to help speed up technologies that convert recycled plastic into food-grade PET for bottles. Their plastic upcycling plant in the Netherlands is now operational.

“Enhanced recycling technologies use innovative processes that break down the components of plastic and strip out impurities in lower-grade recyclables so they can be rebuilt as good as new,” Ioniqa Technologies explained. “This means that lower grade plastics often destined for incineration or landfill can now be given a new life.” Reducing reliance on virgin PET results in a lower carbon footprint, the tech company added.

Bruno van Gompel, technical and supply chain director for Coca-Cola in Western Europe said that these technologies accelerate the prospect of a closed loop economy for plastic.

“As these begin to scale, we will see all kinds of used plastics returned as good as new, not just once but again and again, diverting waste streams from incineration and landfill,” he said.

Although the Coca-Cola Company’s leaders noted that the 300-sample bottle run is a small step, they say the technology behind it has big potential. Starting in 2020, Coke plans to roll out recycled marine plastic content in some bottles. Final recycled content is expected to vary between 20 and 25% post-production.

“PET plastics of every color can now be recycled into high quality plastic needed for food and drink packaging,” according to a Coke video about the samples. “Our new R&D bottle shows what’s possible.”

Whitepapers

The Operation Leader’s Guide to Backup Power: How to Improve Operational Resilience with Energy Storage

The Ultimate Guide to Solar + Storage: Driving Profitability and Sustainability by Increasing Solar Value

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Industrial Sector Drives Artificial Intelligence Applications for Increased Efficiency, Reduced Costs
The Clorox Company Anticipates Cost Savings from Sustainable Packaging Plan
How Shared Value Is Changing the Nature of Business Thought
Bosch Packaging Technology Demos 3D-Formable Paper Material
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2019 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.