Digital Realty Signs Renewable Solar PPA to Power Data Centers

San Francisco-based Digital Realty signed a long-term power purchase agreement to source solar from a 50-megawatt project for its data centers in Oregon and Northern Virginia.

The data center, colocation, and interconnection solution provider’s PPA with Engie North America provides 107 gigawatt-hours of renewable power annually, the company says. Digital Realty added that the new project, expected to come online later next year, brings their total contracted wind and solar power under contract to 338 megawatts.

In addition, the company signed a green tariff with Portland General Electric (PGE) through the utility’s recently launched Green Future Impact program for around 120 gigawatt hours annually. This will power their data center development project in Hillsboro, Oregon.

When PGE began program enrollment for large-scale businesses and municipalities, customers committed to purchasing the equivalent output of a 160-MW renewable energy facility in slightly over three minutes, according to the utility. Customers enrolled in the program include Adobe, Comcast, Daimler Trucks North America, and Digital Realty.

“We place a high priority on sourcing net-new renewable energy as we expand our portfolio,” said Aaron Binkley, Digital Realty’s senior director of sustainability.

To date, the company’s renewable procurement includes 100% renewable energy for its EMEA portfolio, 100% wind power for its US colocation business unit, and 100% carbon-free and renewable power for several Digital Realty properties in Northern California.

Over the summer the US EPA ranked Digital Realty number 11 on its Green Power Partnership Top 30 in the tech and telecom category. “The combined green power use of these organizations amounts to over 26 billion kilowatt-hours annually,” the agency said.