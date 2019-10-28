Lost your password?
Empower Energies and Hannon Armstrong Announce Large Investments in C&I Renewable Energy Projects

Empower Energies, a renewable energy development and financing company, and Hannon Armstrong, an investor in climate change solutions, recently announced they will jointly invest in renewable energy projects in the commercial & industrial (C&I) and municipal, university, school, and hospital (MUSH) markets across the United States.

The collaboration unites Hannon Armstrong’s extensive experience in providing long term financing with Empower Energies’ existing platform for the development and acquisition of C&I-scale solar rooftop, ground-mount solar and canopy projects, as well as energy storage and related distributed generation technologies.

According to a recent report by Wood Mackenzie, US C&I firms signed agreements facilitating the buildout of more than 10 GW of renewable power generation through 2018, many of which were financed as power purchase agreements. Wood Mackenzie estimates that up to 85 GW of renewable energy demand exists within the Fortune 1000 through 2030.

 

