From the Editor: Awards Program Announces Call for Submissions



With the launch of our new, streamlined website (and thank you all for your positive feedback!) comes a new, streamlined awards program – and we’re calling for your entries. So start putting together a winning submission and enter it here. The Early Bird deadline is November 8, with a final deadline of December 30.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards will designate Top Products of the Year and Top Projects of the Year in the fields of environmental and energy management. A Judges’ Choice Award will be given to the top scorer in both the project and the product categories.

Winners of this elite program, now it in its eighth year, are selected from across a variety of industries based on their success in providing significant sustainability and energy management results. Unbiased judges evaluate each entry using a rigorous set of guidelines, and only those with the highest scores are given Top Product of the Year or Top Project of the Year Awards.

About the Program

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards were designed to recognize excellence in products/services and projects that provide companies with environmental, sustainability and energy management benefits. Winners are awarded Top Product or Top Project of the Year based on scores from a panel of distinguished judges with extensive experience.

Award winners are promoted via a variety of programs to Environment + Energy Leader’s audience, including – new this year – an awards ceremony and Q&A session via live webinar to be held summer 2020 (more info to come). Winners are also featured in the the Environment + Energy Leader Awards report, in the Environment + Energy Leader newsletter, in a “Hall of Fame” on our website and in press materials.

Check out the Awards page for more information, answers to frequently asked questions, and a link to the submission form. Want to get an idea of the types of projects and products that win awards? Download the report that features last year’s winners.