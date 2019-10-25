Lost your password?
Gerber and Terracycle Partner to Launch National Recycling Program

(Credit: Gerber)

Gerber has partnered with international recycling company TerraCycle to help give hard-to-recycle baby food packaging a new life.

How it works: Parents can sign up on the Gerber Recycling Program page and mail in packaging that is not municipally recyclable using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

As an added incentive, for every pound of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle through the Gerber Recycling Program, collectors can earn $1 to donate to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

According to Gerber, the baby food industry should help create a world where babies thrive, and this partnership is one of many steps toward its goal to achieve 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025.

 

