As we move toward smart buildings and a smarter world, more technologies have become available to manage our built environments. But which ones do we choose? With this abundance comes ambiguity: There is no standard definition or path for accomplishment.
For existing environments, lighting can be a critical entry point for networked lighting controls. It is an infrastructure that is already in place, having long served the basic purpose of illuminating space. It is already operational with wiring in place, running a defined course through the walls, ready and capable of taking on a new level of functionality.
This webinar will explore what this functionality looks like and where the ambiguity kicks in. Working with retail, commercial and industrial businesses to deliver LED lighting, controls and internet of things (IoT) solutions, we have seen a standard conversation emerge between our clients and controls manufacturers that indicates the lack of clarity for which path to follow. This webinar will provide four options for moving forward with an advanced controls solution.
|Speakers
|
Ben Wright
Senior Controls Systems Engineer
Energy Management Collaborative (EMC)
Ben Wright is the Senior Controls Systems Engineer for LED lighting + controls + IoT conversion systems and services provider EMC. In this role he ensures that lighting projects are analyzed not just as energy reduction opportunities, but as opportunities to improve the spaces we live and work. Ben has a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Design from Montana State University School of Architecture.
|
Tony Johnson
Senior Solutions Engineer
Energy Management Collaborative (EMC)
Tony Johnson is the Senior Solutions Engineer at EMC. In this role he combines his background in lighting + controls design and solid-state light fixture design with his expertise in energy savings to evaluate emerging technologies and solutions for EMC customers. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from The University of Kansas.