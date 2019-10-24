If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Networked Lighting Controls: Your Start To Smart Buildings

As we move toward smart buildings and a smarter world, more technologies have become available to manage our built environments. But which ones do we choose? With this abundance comes ambiguity: There is no standard definition or path for accomplishment.

For existing environments, lighting can be a critical entry point for networked lighting controls. It is an infrastructure that is already in place, having long served the basic purpose of illuminating space. It is already operational with wiring in place, running a defined course through the walls, ready and capable of taking on a new level of functionality.

This webinar will explore what this functionality looks like and where the ambiguity kicks in. Working with retail, commercial and industrial businesses to deliver LED lighting, controls and internet of things (IoT) solutions, we have seen a standard conversation emerge between our clients and controls manufacturers that indicates the lack of clarity for which path to follow. This webinar will provide four options for moving forward with an advanced controls solution.

Speakers
Ben Wright
Senior Controls Systems Engineer
Energy Management Collaborative (EMC)

Ben Wright is the Senior Controls Systems Engineer for LED lighting + controls + IoT conversion systems and services provider EMC. In this role he ensures that lighting projects are analyzed not just as energy reduction opportunities, but as opportunities to improve the spaces we live and work. Ben has a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Design from Montana State University School of Architecture.
Tony Johnson
Senior Solutions Engineer
Energy Management Collaborative (EMC)

Tony Johnson is the Senior Solutions Engineer at EMC. In this role he combines his background in lighting + controls design and solid-state light fixture design with his expertise in energy savings to evaluate emerging technologies and solutions for EMC customers. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from The University of Kansas.

Whitepapers

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) eBook

Understanding PFAS Sources and Current Regulatory Advances

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Doing Well by Doing Good: Harnessing Innovative Solutions for Sustainability
The Keys to a Successful Power Purchase Agreement
How to be an effective energy manager amid a symphony of advice and possibilities
Don’t Get Left Behind: What is your Sustainability-EHS Fluency?
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.