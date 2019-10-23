New Ring Carrier Halves Use of New Plastics

As part of its goal to eliminate 100% of current virgin plastic-based ring carriers from its product portfolio by the end of 2020, Hi-Cone is launching RingCycles — a multi-packaging solution that contains +50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. This is one step in the company’s environmental responsibility commitment as well as its goal to deliver a 100% recyclable, biodegradable or compostable alternative by 2025.

RingCycles are made using +50% post-consumer recycled resin. When considering life cycle impacts, PCR production uses (when compared to virgin material production):

90% less non-renewable energy

83% less water consumption

emits 75% less greenhouse gases

creates 43% less solid waste

In an interview with Energy + Environmental Leader, Shawn Welch, General Manager and Vice President of Hi-Cone Worldwide, said:

“Packaging companies are seeing the impact plastics are having in general and we are seeing more commitment and innovation towards minimizing that impact and the amount of materials put into the marketplace. More than 400 organizations have signed the New Plastics Economy Pledge, from consumer packaged goods companies, like the Unilevers of the world to packaging producers, like Hi-Cone. As a global provider of plastic packaging to the beverage industry, we have the opportunity to move the industry from a single-use plastics economy much more to a circular economy, where those plastics are recycled again and again, and put to use so that they don’t end up in either a landfill or a marine environment.”

Hi-Cone’s global sustainability goals include increasing investments in resource and material research, significantly minimizing the amount of virgin plastic used, increasing recycling and education efforts to support a circular economy for plastic and reusing ring carriers collected to ensure zero plastic waste.

